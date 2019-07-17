Suzy Lamplugh Search Operation Finishes After Nothing Found

Searches of farmland in connection with the suspected murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh have ended with no evidence being recovered.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police began using excavators to search rural land close to Drakes Broughton in Worcestershire two weeks ago.

In a statement the Met said: "Officers have concluded their search of land in Pershore, Worcestershire as part of the investigation into the 1986 disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh.

"No evidence was recovered. Miss Lamplugh's family have been informed."

The large-scale police operation started on Wednesday July 3 and involved the excavation of several areas of land with the assistance of archaeologists.

The police statement added: "The Met would like to thank West Mercia Police for their assistance, and also the landowners and local community for their cooperation and understanding.

"The ongoing investigation into Miss Lamplugh's disappearance and suspected murder is being led by the Met's Central Specialist Crime Command.

"We remain committed to securing justice for Suzy and her family, and officers will continue to assess any new information received in connection with this case."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call officers on 0207 230 4294.

Miss Lamplugh was declared dead, presumed murdered, after going missing in July 1986, at the age of 25, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as "Mr Kipper".

Specialist forensics teams also searched a property in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, last November in connection with the inquiry.

John Cannan, who was jailed for life in 1989 for the rape and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks, was named as the prime suspect by police in 2002.

He has been questioned several times, but has always denied any involvement in Miss Lamplugh's killing.

Meanwhile, West Mercia Police said last Friday's discovery of human remains in a septic tank in Kempsey, Worcestershire, was not believed to be connected to the disappearance of Miss Lamplugh.