Teenage Girl Killed In Black Country Crash

23 May 2019, 10:33 | Updated: 23 May 2019, 10:34

police accident sign

Police are appealing for information after a teenager died in a collision in Dudley this morning.

Officers were called to Tansey Green Lane, Pensnett just after midnight after a car hit a wall.

A 17-year-old girl, a passenger in the car, died at the scene; her family are being supported by specialist officers.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Alan Hands from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and would encourage anyone with information to get in touch.

“The family of the teenager are being supported by specialist officers and are thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

