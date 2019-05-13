Teenager Critical After Birmingham Hammer Attack

A teenager's in critical condition after being attacked with a hammer and baseball bat in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police believe the 16 year old victim is believed to have been approached by a a group of up to five men between 4.15pm and

4.30pm on Sunday.

The teenager was struck by the weapons as cash and a mobile phone were stolen from him in Perry Park on Church Road.

The force said the boy was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

An 18-year-old girl was also punched in the face after trying to intervene.

Sergeant Dave Bebb, from force CID, said: "This was a nasty attack which has left a boy with very serious injuries.

"Officers are actively seeking to identify those involved and I would urge anyone who can assist with our inquiries to come forward."

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.