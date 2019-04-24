Teenagers Stabbed At Birmingham Snooker Hall

24 April 2019, 10:22 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 10:23

Snooker balls

West Midlands Police are investigating after two men were stabbed at at snooker venue in Acocks Green.

Officers were called to reports of disorder inside the Big Shot Snooker Club, Highfield Road, around 9.15pm on Tuesday (23rd).

Two men, both aged 18, are believed to have been robbed and then stabbed. They were taken to hospital with injuries which are not life-threatening.

CCTV has been recovered, and the force is keen to hear from anyone who was in or around the club at the time and may be able to assist with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Tom Lyons, from Force CID, said: "We are currently working to establish the full circumstances of what happened last night.

"We believe there was a dispute and the two men were stabbed after being robbed of cash and personal belongings.

"We have a number of active lines of enquiry but I would urge anyone with information which could help us to get in touch."

