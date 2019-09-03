Man and teenager arrested over terror offences in Warwickshire
3 September 2019, 09:44 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 09:50
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Warwickshire.
The pair, aged 62 and 16, were held at separate addresses in Rugby by the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit.
They are being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands after being arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.
Police said the arrests were "pre-planned and intelligence-led".