Man and teenager arrested over terror offences in Warwickshire

A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Warwickshire.

The pair, aged 62 and 16, were held at separate addresses in Rugby by the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit.

They are being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands after being arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police said the arrests were "pre-planned and intelligence-led".