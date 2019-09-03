Man and teenager arrested over terror offences in Warwickshire

3 September 2019, 09:44 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 09:50

Handcuffs
Handcuffs. Picture: Getty

A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in Warwickshire.

The pair, aged 62 and 16, were held at separate addresses in Rugby by the West Midlands counter-terrorism unit.

They are being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands after being arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police said the arrests were "pre-planned and intelligence-led".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry: No one is perfect - we can all do better for the environment

UK & World

Lloyds snaps up Tesco Bank's mortgage book in £3.8bn deal

UK & World

Prince Harry to launch eco-friendly travel scheme after private jet criticism

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Piers Morgan questioned Jim Wells' own sexuality in a heated TV rant

Piers Morgan goes to war with 'bigoted dinosaur' in same sex Strictly couples row

TV & Movies

The star has revealed the advice he gives his children

David Beckham reveals brutal advice he gives his kids in order to be successful

Celebrities

The real story behind Sian O'Callghan's murder

Sian O'Callaghan's murder by Christopher Halliwell and the true events that inspired ITV's A Confession

TV & Movies

Loose Women paid tribute to the star, leaving viewers emotional

Loose Women viewers left in tears as panel remember Lynda Bellingham with tribute

TV & Movies

The stunning ex-professional footballer is pegged as the favourite

Who is Alex Scott? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 star and footballer

TV & Movies

A mum has blasted her cousin for charging her £1800

Woman charges mum £1,800 to replace blouse that was 'ruined' by newborn baby

Lifestyle