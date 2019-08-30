Trams Tested On New Section Of West Midlands Metro

30 August 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 30 August 2019, 15:01

midlands metro

Trams have run for the first time on a battery power-only extension to the West Midlands Metro network, linking Birmingham New Street with nearby Victoria Square.

Test runs on the newly-installed tracks - the first time a UK tram has used battery power in an area specifically designed without overhead power lines - took place outside normal operating hours.

Followed by a team of Midland Metro Alliance engineers, an Urbos 3 tram was used to test the first part of the planned 1.2-mile (2km) Westside extension.

Further trials will run over the coming weeks, the Midland Metro Alliance said, before the project's full testing and commissioning programme starts in October.

It is anticipated that passenger services will launch in December.

Commenting on the success of the initial test, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "It is fantastic to see that final preparations are now under way to start services from Grand Central to Centenary Square, with all the benefits that will bring to Birmingham city centre and the wider West Midlands economy."

Waseem Zaffar, Birmingham City Council cabinet member for transport and environment, said of the milestone: "The overnight tests are another important indicator that the construction work is coming to an end, and that those living, working or visiting the city can now anticipate the extension of fast, clean, reliable and eco-friendly trams throughout more of the city."

Once completed, work on the Westside extension, which began in June 2017, will allow trams to operate between Grand Central and Hagley Road in Edgbaston.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The young boy is still in hospital

Mum's heartache as she feared for son's life following freak accident on London funfair ride

News

Princess Charlotte is worth £1 billon more than Prince George, and here’s why

Princess Charlotte is worth £1billion more than Prince George, and here’s why

Royals

Toyota to put brake on car production at UK factory day after Brexit

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

As season 7 wraps, we take a look a which couples are still going strong.

Which Celebs Go Dating couples are still together?

TV & Movies

Results showed that only 54 per cent of the 2,000 answered the five questions correctly

Half of parents can’t answer these five 11+ questions correctly, but how well will you do?

Lifestyle

The best Fish and Chips have been revealed

UK's 20 best Fish and Chip Shops have been revealed - does your local make the list?

Lifestyle

Soap star Lisa Riley gave fans a glimpse of Mandy Dingle's trademark leopard print outfit.

Emmerdale's Lisa Riley gives fans first look at Mandy Dingle as she makes her explosive return

TV & Movies

Kim has been struck by spider season as well, but on a MUCH grander scale

Kim Kardashian hit by spider season as LA mansion infested with TARANTULAS

Celebrities

Bear Grylls has suffered another serious reaction to a bee sting

Bear Grylls suffers life-threatening allergic reaction after getting stung by bee AGAIN

TV & Movies