Two Children Die in Wolverhampton Car Crash

Two children, aged 23 months and 10 years, have died in a car crash in Wolverhampton.

It happened last night on Birmingham New Road just before 9pm when officers were called the junction with Lawnswood Avenue, after an Audi A3 struck a BMW, containing the children and their mother.

The children were sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the mother was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the family are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Audi left the scene and a 31 year old man from a third car, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody today.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is an extremely tragic set of circumstances which has left a family totally devastated. Staff from our dedicated family liaison unit are now supporting them.

"I would appeal directly to the driver of the Audi to make contact with us. You may not be fully aware of the full tragic circumstances but you now need to speak to us. I would also ask the public who have any information or recall seeing a blue Audi S3 and a white Bentley Continental convertible travelling along the Birmingham New Road to make contact.

"The investigation is in its early stages and I would also ask the public to think about the family at this tragic time and not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the collision."