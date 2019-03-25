Unexploded 'Bomb' Found At Birmingham Retail Park

25 March 2019, 14:24 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 14:59

Police

West Midlands Police and an explosive disposal team have been called to reports of an unexpolded bomb in Birmingham.

The discovery was made Stechford Retail Park just after midday.

A number of homes have been evacuated along with part of the retail park.

West Midlands Police say they believe its from World War Two.

A section of the A4040 closed, with bus routes also affected.

