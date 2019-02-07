Video Of Girl Being Attacked In Birmingham Goes Viral

7 February 2019, 12:37 | Updated: 7 February 2019, 12:38

Snapchat

Police are investigating after a video showing a schoolgirl being attacked by a large group of pupils in Kingstanding went viral.

The footage has been widely shared on social media and shows the girl being pulled to the ground.

It shows the victim being beaten and verbally abused while surrounded by a crowd of more than 20 pupils near Cardinal Wiseman Catholic School in Kingstanding.

West Midlands Police say they were called to the incident on Kingstanding Road on Wednesday 6 February at around 3:40pm.

The video originated on Snapchat and has been shared thousands of time on Facebook.

The school has been made aware of the incident.

