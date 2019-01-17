Walsall Man Jailed For Murdering His 'Friend'

A Walsall man has been jailed for life for the murder of his friend.

Edwin Bradley's body was discovered by police in his flat last July, after concerned neighbours hadn’t seen or heard from the 65-year-old for several days.

48-year-old Darren Barnes, of no fixed address - has been ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Barnes, of no fixed address, was found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 16th and sentenced the following day to life in prison without the chance of parole for 18 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Edward Foster, from the force's Homicide Unit, said: "This is a tragic situation where a man was killed by someone he trusted.

"Although this sentence will never bring him back, we hope it will provide some justice for his family.

"Barnes was a callous murderer who attempted to flee, but I am satisfied that he will now spend many years behind bars."