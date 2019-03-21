Warning After Grindr Related Robberies In Birmingham

Police have issued a warning after two men on Grindr were lured to secluded parkland, attacked and robbed.

The robberies both happened at a grassy area off Yardley Green Road in Bordesley Green.

The first happened in January, but a further report was made this week.

The men aged 54 and 56 were lured to the location, where they were met by a group of suspects who robbed them of their cards, phones, keys and money.

The incidents are being treated as linked and police are warning those who use dating apps to be cautious.