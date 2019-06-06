West Bromwich Murder Investigation Launched

6 June 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 11:25

Police siren

Police have launched a murder investigation in West Bromwich, after a man who was found with serious head injuries died.

Officers have been given more time to question a 42 year old man from the area, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim, also 42 years old, was found injured in an alleyway off Heath Lanem Hill Top around 5:15am on Wednesday (5 June).

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, from West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died and we will have specialist officers supporting them at this distressing time.

"We continue to investigate what happened before he was found with serious injuries and I would urge anyone who may be able to assist our enquiries, and has not spoken to us already, to get in touch as soon as possible."

