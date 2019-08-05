West Midlands Hospital Trust Gets Share Of £850 Million

5 August 2019, 05:44 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 05:47

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust is one of the 20 health organisations to receive a share of £850 million in new funding.

The Trust will receive £97.1 million, which will go towards providing a new purpose-built hospital facility at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, to replace outdated outpatient, treatment and diagnostic accommodation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

"University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust sees and treats more than 2.2 million people a year and I'm delighted that today we are providing £97.1 million towards a new purpose-built hospital facility at Heartlands Hospitals, which will help to improve the care their patients receive.

"We are ploughing money into frontline services in Birmingham and right across the UK - so that we support our doctors and nurses to give the best care possible to patients through our world-class NHS."

But experts said the sum, while desperately needed, is just a fraction of what is required to fix ailing NHS buildings across the country.

Politicians warned that his no-deal Brexit stance would jeopardise his spending ability, with Labour saying such a departure from the EU will "put lives at risk".

The announcement prompted nurses, charities and health think tanks to call for additional funding.


