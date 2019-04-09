West Mids Police Officer Found Not Guilty Of 'Grooming' Domestic Violence Victim

9 April 2019, 14:27 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 14:31

Birmingham Crown Court

A police officer accused of having "sexually groomed" a domestic violence victim has been found not guilty of misconduct in a public office.

Colin Noble, 47, had denied any wrongdoing with the woman while visiting her home during an investigation into a suspected breach of a restraining order she had against an ex-partner.

Pc Noble, who was secretly recorded by the woman making remarks like "We could be good together", was acquitted on Tuesday after a week-long trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The officer of 17 years' service said his comments were "merely rapport-building" and he feared the woman would otherwise be fobbed off by "shit, lazy and crap" colleagues from West Midlands Police.

Opening the case, prosecution barrister Robert Price said the recordings were made by the "concerned" woman because she feared nobody would believe her.

The jury heard that Pc Noble was an experienced officer based at Stechford, Birmingham, serving with the force's public protection unit.

Pc Noble was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a statement following the result, the IOPC said: "Our investigation, completed in April last year, found that PC Noble had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

"This was accepted by the force, which is expected to organise a hearing in due course."

Latest News

See more Latest News

egg

Giant Chocolate Egg Goes on Display In Birmingham

Local News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful of Marcus Rashford facing Barcelona

Sport

Chinese suitor closes in on deal to buy ailing LK Bennett

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Stacey's eldest son, Zachary feels like he is missing out

Stacey Solomon's son wants to go back to school a year and a half after she started homeschooling him

Celebrities

Emilia Clarke has spoken out about her brain surgery in 2011

What happened to Emilia Clarke? Game Of Thrones star’s double brain aneurysm explained

Celebrities

The violet gin is now retailing at less than half price

Tesco are selling Parma Violet gin for only £6

Food & Health

The Haunting of Sharon Tate was released on 5 April

What is The Haunting of Sharon Tate about and why is the new Hilary Duff movie so controversial?

TV & Movies

Emma gave birth to her daughter's baby Evie

Grandmother, 55, who was a surrogate for her daughter says she would give birth to a grandchild again

Lifestyle

Jean Jones won £22,500 at bingo but now could be forced to live on the streets

Nanna, 63, 'forced to live on egg and chips' after £22k bingo win sees benefits axed

Lifestyle