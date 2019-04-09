West Mids Police Officer Found Not Guilty Of 'Grooming' Domestic Violence Victim

A police officer accused of having "sexually groomed" a domestic violence victim has been found not guilty of misconduct in a public office.

Colin Noble, 47, had denied any wrongdoing with the woman while visiting her home during an investigation into a suspected breach of a restraining order she had against an ex-partner.

Pc Noble, who was secretly recorded by the woman making remarks like "We could be good together", was acquitted on Tuesday after a week-long trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

The officer of 17 years' service said his comments were "merely rapport-building" and he feared the woman would otherwise be fobbed off by "shit, lazy and crap" colleagues from West Midlands Police.

Opening the case, prosecution barrister Robert Price said the recordings were made by the "concerned" woman because she feared nobody would believe her.

The jury heard that Pc Noble was an experienced officer based at Stechford, Birmingham, serving with the force's public protection unit.

Pc Noble was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a statement following the result, the IOPC said: "Our investigation, completed in April last year, found that PC Noble had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

"This was accepted by the force, which is expected to organise a hearing in due course."