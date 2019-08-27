WMAS only service not to spend a penny on private ambulances in last year

27 August 2019, 06:23

West Midlands Ambulance
West Midlands Ambulance. Picture: Getty

An investigation has found major ambulance trusts are increasingly relying on private ambulances to attend 999 calls.

Research by PA news agency shows England's ambulance trusts spent more than £92 million in the last year on private ambulances and taxis to transport patients.

Some trusts told PA they rely on private ambulances due to a chronic shortage of NHS staff and ongoing problems with recruitment.

In some parts of the South, almost one in five emergency calls result in a private ambulance being sent to the scene.

Earlier this year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published a damning report warning that patients were being put at risk by private ambulances.

But as part of the research, West Midlands Ambulance Service was found to have been the only trust to have not spent a penny on private ambulances for 2018/19. WMAS did however, spend more than £4million on taxis for patients.

A statement from the trust said: "We are the only ambulance service in the country that has a paramedic on every ambulance vehicle and have no paramedic vacancies.

"We believe that recruiting and training our own staff provides the highest standards of patient care and is more cost effective.

"The trust has also stopped using private providers and charitable organisations in its non-emergency patient transport service. The trust does use some taxis as part of its PTS (patient transport service) operation, usually because it is mandated within such contracts, but we are actively reducing this figure as much as possible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Amazon fires: Brazil's president will only accept help if Macron withdraws 'insults'

UK & World

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to pack their bags and move abroad

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to snub the UK and move abroad following public scrutiny

Royals

'Many lives may be lost' as dozens rescued from Libya shipwreck

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about Lizzie McGuire

When will Disney's Lizzie McGuire reboot be released and who’s rejoining the cast with Hillary Duff?

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has debuted a huge weight loss recently

Simon Cowell looks slimmer than even as he reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss

Celebrities

Here's where the cast of Lizzie McGuire are now

Here's what the Lizzie McGuire cast look like now - including Miranda and Gordo

TV & Movies

The Hollywood actor has donated a huge amount of funds to help

Amazon fires: Leonardo DiCaprio donates $5m to tackle rainforest blaze

Celebrities

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies