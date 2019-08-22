WMAS rated as "outstanding"

22 August 2019, 06:31

West Midlands Ambulance Service
West Midlands Ambulance Service. Picture: Press Association

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been rated as ‘Outstanding’, the highest possible rating from health and social care regulator.

In their report, they say: “The Trust and its staff should be very proud of what they do.”

The CQC inspected the Service in April and June looking at the core services of urgent and emergency care and patient transport services along with the leadership of the organisation.

The CQC’s Chief Inspector, Professor Ted Baker, said: “WMAS was the first ambulance service in England to receive an Outstanding rating and I am pleased to announce that it continues to provide an excellent service. There was a positive culture that supported and valued staff and a strong and embedded focus on continuous improvement to offer the best quality service for patients, and effective systems for identifying risks or plans to eliminate or reduce them.Overwhelmingly this is an Outstanding trust and the hard work of staff across the trust continues to be exemplary.  WMAS are making a real difference to people, and the trust and its staff should be very proud of what they do."

WMAS Chief Executive, Anthony Marsh said: “This is fantastic news and is down to the hard work of staff and the volunteers who support us, for providing the best possible care to patients across the West Midlands.I am so incredibly proud of each and every one of you for helping us to maintain our position as the best ambulance service in the country.  That’s not me saying it, but the organisation that looks at the safety and care of our patients.This rating reflects the hard work and professionalism of our staff and provides the recognition they rightly deserve.To have independent inspectors make such positive comments about the Trust is incredible; it is rare that any Trust has received such high praise from the CQC. I am particularly pleased that they have specifically highlighted the work of the Patient Transport Service (PTS), who were more challenged the last time the CQC came. Today’s report specifically comments on how responsive PTS staff are to the changing needs of patients and highlights the work of the ambulance liaison assistants who support patients waiting for transport to minimise distress.”

