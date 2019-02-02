Woman Found Dead In Wolverhampton

A woman has been found dead at her family home in Bilston.

Police were called to a "serious incident" in James Street just before 6pm yesterday (1st Feb).

Officers found the body of a 68 year-old woman, who could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will take place today (2nd) to work out the exact cause of death.

A 40 year-old man, who is known to the victim, is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, said: “This is a truly tragic incident in which a woman has been found dead inside her own home…our thoughts are with the lady’s family and friends at this awful time.

“A man known to her has been arrested and enquiries are underway; we are carrying out house-to-house enquires but anyone with information is urged to get in touch with us by calling 101.”