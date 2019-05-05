Woman's Body Found in Shropshire

Police say the discovery of a woman's body in Telford is being treated as unexplained.

Officers were called to a wooded area of Sunderland Road in Wellington Road on Saturday (4 May) just before 4pm.

Emergency services were called, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI Mike Nally said: "This is a very tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life and we are currently carrying out enquiries to trace her next of kin.

"Our enquiries in to the woman's death are very much in the initial stages and it is too early to say whether or not there are any suspicious circumstances, at the moment her death is being treated as unexplained.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, in particular between 5pm and 11pm on Friday night, and saw or heard anything that could help with our enquiries."