Eggs thrown at baby in "racial" attack in Worcester

4 September 2019, 09:03

Police tape
Police tape. Picture: Getty

An investigation has been launched after eggs were thrown at a baby in a "racially aggravated" assault in Worcester.

Officers were called after a woman and her nine-month-old baby were attacked while crossing the road at around 11.30am on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.

The suspect, believed to be a white male, threw eggs at the infant from his car close to Pizza Hut by the Shrub Hill Retail Park on Tallow Hill in Worcester.

The force said the child sustained reddening to the face but was otherwise left unharmed while the mother, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

Police said they believe the "nasty and unprovoked" attack was racially motivated.

Sergeant Paul Smith said: "This was a nasty and unprovoked assault on a mother and her baby that has left the victims understandably shaken.

"We're particularly concerned that the motivation for this is believed to be racial - there is no excuse for this type of behaviour and we will not tolerate it.

"While no arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing and we are currently reviewing CCTV footage to try to identify the vehicle involved."

Mr Smith continued: "We realise this incident will cause concern amongst the community and want to reassure the public that we take reports of this nature very seriously and will continue to patrol the area.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to please get in touch."

The force have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

