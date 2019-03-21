Boy dies after collision in Chippenham

A 12-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a collision in Chippenham has sadly died in hospital.

Zack Lang was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital on Tuesday morning following a collision between his bike and a car in Hill Rise.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police. Nobody has been arrested.

Zack sustained serious injuries and sadly died in hospital today.

Police say their thoughts are with Zack's family at this extremely sad and difficult time and they would urge people to respect their privacy. They are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and would urge anyone who has information about what happened, including anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage, to contact the Tri-Force Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting Log 69 of 19/03/19.