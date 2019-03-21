Boy dies after collision in Chippenham

21 March 2019, 20:06

Crime Scene Police Tape

A 12-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a collision in Chippenham has sadly died in hospital.

Zack Lang was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital on Tuesday morning following a collision between his bike and a car in Hill Rise.

The driver remained at the scene and co-operated with police. Nobody has been arrested.

Zack sustained serious injuries and sadly died in hospital today.

Police say their thoughts are with Zack's family at this extremely sad and difficult time and they would urge people to respect their privacy. They are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and would urge anyone who has information about what happened, including anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage, to contact the Tri-Force Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting Log 69 of 19/03/19.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jadon Sancho expected to start for England against Czech Republic

Sport

Thousands starve as Cyclone Idai's impact continues in Mozambique

UK & World

'Ostrich' causes traffic chaos after crossing A12 in Essex

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s black roll neck and checked jumpsuit

Celebrities

Anastasia can FINALLY be crowned a Disney princess

There's a new Disney Princess... and it's Anastasia!

TV & Movies

Bird Box author Josh Malerman confirms sequel

When is the Bird Box sequel on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Gareth Gates has been slammed for revealing a Coronation Street spoiler

Gareth Gates accused of 'ruining' Coronation Street with HUGE spoiler

TV & Movies

Matalan launches budget bridal collection

Matalan launches bridal collection – and prices start at just £3

Fashion

A box of Cadbury's Heroes chocolate's ar

Cadbury adds TWO new chocolates to Heroes selection boxes

Food & Health