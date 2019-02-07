Closure order granted for Swindon home

Police have been granted a closure order for a property in Swindon used for County Lines drug dealing.

It stops anyone other than one resident to attend the address in the Railway Village.

Acting Inspector David Tippetts said: ''These orders allow us to prevent people attending a property which protects the residents from being exploited and neighbouring properties from associated anti-social behaviour.

"Where we have the evidence of organised drug dealing from an address we will continue to seek these orders to protect the general public and vulnerable people.''

Councillor Cathy Martyn, Swindon Borough Council's Cabinet Member for Housing and Public Safety, said: ''The drug dealing at this property was having a hugely negative impact on our tenant and the local neighbourhood. The partial closure order will allow our tenant to continue living at the property without the fear of gangs using it as a base for their anti-social and criminal behaviour.

''We have a duty to protect our tenants, which is why we will continue to work closely with Wiltshire Police to clamp down on this abhorrent exploitation wherever possible.''

If you suspect your neighbour or someone in your community is being exploited by drug gangs, or you are suspicious of any activity locally, please contact police on 101; if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.