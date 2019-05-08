Driver killed in collision on the A303

A man has died following a crash on the A303.

A grey Citroen collided with a parked lorry on a section of the road between Countess and Longbarrow roundabout at around 6.30am this morning.

The driver of the Citroen, a local man aged in his thirties, died at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place but his next of kin have been informed.

The lorry driver was not injured.

The A303 is now open having been closed for over six hours as officers carried out examination of the scene.

Anyone who saw the collision or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact PC Rich Hatch from the Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting log reference 24 of today.