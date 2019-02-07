Honda to cut temporary jobs in Swindon

Honda have confirmed temporary jobs are being cut at their plant in Swindon because of a decline in the sale of diesel vehicles.

A Honda spokesperson told Heart:

''From February 2019, production volumes at Honda of the UK Manufacturing will reduce to 570 cars per day, which is broadly in line with our original plan. Our resourcing model includes the use of Fixed Term Contracts, which enables us to remain agile and react to market demands. As a result of the reduction in production volumes, we have reviewed our resource requirements for the remainder of this financial year, and the following year, and confirmed the end dates of some employees on Fixed Term Contracts.

''This reduction in volume will not have any impact on our permanent resource levels, and is in line with our current production plans.''