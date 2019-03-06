Honda workers lobby MPs

MPs are being urged to try and persuade Honda to change it's mind over plans to close it's plant in Swindon.

Workers from the site have joined union members in London to lobby MPs in Parliament.

The Japanese car mark announced last month the factory would close in 2021, affecting 3,500 jobs.

Unite is also warning another 12,000 jobs could be lost in the supply chain.

More than 11,000 people have signed a petition urging Honda to think again.