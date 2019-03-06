Honda workers lobby MPs

6 March 2019, 13:04 | Updated: 6 March 2019, 13:17

Honda Swindon

MPs are being urged to try and persuade Honda to change it's mind over plans to close it's plant in Swindon.

Workers from the site have joined union members in London to lobby MPs in Parliament.

The Japanese car mark announced last month the factory would close in 2021, affecting 3,500 jobs.

Unite is also warning another 12,000 jobs could be lost in the supply chain.

More than 11,000 people have signed a petition urging Honda to think again.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tom Ballard: Search for British climber missing on K2 mountain called off

UK & World

Bugatti's Voiture Noire unveiled as most expensive sports car ever built

UK & World

Cambridge University aims to ditch 'most unequal' title with admissions overhaul

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News