Man hit by car on M4

A man has been injured after being hit by a car on the hard shoulder of the M4.

Wiltshire Police say it happened on Saturday morning after he pulled over to check the roofbox of his car.

The car involved failed to stop at the scene.

Despite suffering a broken ankle, broken leg, broken elbow and a 12-inch cut to his arm, the man managed to continue his drive to work in Cardiff, where his colleagues called an ambulance.

PC Andy Lee, from Tri-Force Roads Policing, said: "At this stage we are not sure where exactly the collision occurred, but we know it was on the westbound carriageway and we believe it may have been close to the Leigh Delamere services.

"The injured man was driving a silver Kia Ceed, and he was hit some time between 5.30am and 6am on Saturday morning.

"Do you remember seeing this car parked on the hard shoulder somewhere on the westbound hard shoulder? Were you the car that collided with him and perhaps you didn't realise the extent of his injuries?

"We want to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Anyone who can help should call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference 54190026244. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.