Police investigate burglary at Arkells in Swindon

Thousands of pounds worth of items have been stolen during a burglary at Arkells Brewery in Swindon.

Police say beer taps, cables and brass fittings were taken during the raid on Monday.

PC Keith MacDonald said: "Some of the items stolen are distinctive and we are interested in hearing from any members of the public who may have information which will help us identify those responsible, or recover the items stolen.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity at the site shortly before 1am.

"If you think you can help, please get in touch via 101 and quote crime reference number 54190018848."

Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.