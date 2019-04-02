Serious assault in Swindon

2 April 2019, 09:48

Swindon aggravated burglary

Police have released an E-Fit of a man as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Swindon last year.

A man was left with serious head injuries following an aggravated burglary Manchester Road in December.

The 34 year-old victim was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition, but is now making a good recovery.

Detective Constable Craig Rathbone, from Swindon CID, said: "We appealed for information immediately after the assault, but our enquiries have been ongoing and we are now in a position to release this EFit.

"I know the incident happened a few months ago, but we hope this image will help to jog people's memories.

"Were you in the area around the time of the assault? Did you see anything suspicious, perhaps someone who matches this man's description?

"Please call us with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem - it could be vital to our investigation."

The suspect is described as black, approximately 6ft 6ins tall and was wearing a ¾ length coat and black tracksuit in waterproof material with the hood up.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call Swindon CID on 101, quoting crime reference 54180122772. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

