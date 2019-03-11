Teenager injured in Chippenham

A 15-year-old boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following an assault in Chippenham.

Police and paramedics were called to the Tesco Express petrol station in Hungerdown Lane at just after 6pm on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken to Melksham custody for questioning.

Inspector Mark Luffman said:''We are carrying out a really thorough investigation into this incident and will be conducting detailed enquiries today, so the public can expect to see a number of police officers at the garage throughout the course of the day as we go about our work. Please do not be alarmed by this.

''Understandably, there was a lot of concern from the community yesterday evening, especially on social media, and I am aware that the large number of police and other emergency vehicles at the scene would have no doubt been unsettling for local people.

''However, it is really important to stress that any speculation about the circumstances of this incident is really unhelpful and can negatively impact on a police investigation. Although we are at the early stages of our investigation, we can confirm that no weapons were used during the assault.

''We have spoken to a number of witnesses already, but if you believe you witnessed anything that may help our enquiries, and you haven't already spoken to police, please get in touch via 101 and quote crime reference number 54190023966.''

If you would prefer to leave information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.