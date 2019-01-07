Woman killed in collision near Marlborough

A 78-year-old woman has died following a collision near Lockeridge.

It happened at around 6.20pm on Sunday on the road between Lockeridge and Alton Barnes.

The woman, who was from Marlborough, was driving her Ford Fiesta north towards the A4, and for reasons currently unknown, drifted into the path of a Volkswagen Passat which was travelling south. The woman sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 39-year-old man from Swindon, suffered a broken leg and a wrist injury. His three-year-old daughter also suffered a broken leg.

They were both taken to Great Western Hospital by ambulance.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the Ford Fiesta prior to the collision, or anyone who witnessed the collision itself to call them on 101 and quote log number 275 of 6 January.

They also want to hear form anyone with dash cam footage.