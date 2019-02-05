Don't Cook Drunk

Fire crews in South Yorkshire are warning us not to cook drunk.

The advice comes after emergency services were called to reports of a fire in Doncaster in the early hours of the morning.

South Yorkshire Fire Service say they were called out after midnight when a neighbour called to say they could hear a smoke alarm sounding in a nearby flat.

When firefighters arrived and got into the flat they found the person inside asleep and cooking, on an electric hob, left burning.

Nobody was injured and fire crews left just before 1 am. They're now warning us not to cook after drinking alcohol and the advice is to get a take away instead.