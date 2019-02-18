Funeral Held for Doncaster Boxer

The family of a young boxer from Doncaster who was murdered last month, have described him as 'their champion'.

Hundreds have attended the funeral of 21 year- old Tom Bell.

He died after being shot outside the Maple Tree Pub in Balby on Thursday 17th January

His family have released the following statements:

His dad, Tony, said: "My heart is broken and has been ripped apart. Not only have I lost my youngest son I have lost a friend. I will miss him always and forever.

"I wish to thank the community sincerely for all their support and donations. You have made an extremely difficult day slightly easier, all your contributions have paid for Tom’s funeral and the money raised that is left will all go back into the boxing community to help upcoming boxers like my son. It is what Tom would have wanted.

"Thanks to Jimmy Harrington from Freedom Boxing gym. Thank you so much and God bless you all."

His mum, Tracy said: "I want to thank every single person that has raised or donated for Tom. My blue-eyed boy can have the send-off he deserves.

"Special thanks go to Mandy Hackett who works at the Maple Tree and went above and beyond during performing CPR.

"The unbelievable job the police have done, working round the clock to get all the evidence they need and to make an arrest within 48 hours is amazing. The support from my liaison officers has been fantastic, so once again I take my hat off to you all.

"I’ll never have the chance to be a Nanna to his children but his life was wonderful and he lives on in my heart forever."

His siblings said: "As Tom’s brothers and sisters who share a strong bond and connection, Tom will always be with us in this world or the next.

"Individually our lives have been broken and there will forever be an emptiness we cannot explain.

It is overwhelming to see how much the community loved our brother.

"Tom had the biggest heart along with the biggest smile, and all round was genuinely loved by everybody.