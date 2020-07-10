Christine McGuinness admits her autistic children's development has 'struggled' in isolation

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her family's struggles. Picture: Instagram

Christine McGuinness admits her autistic children have been 'struggling' in isolation.

Christine McGuinness has opened up about struggling through lockdown, saying it has been tough for her family.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star is spending the quarantine period with husband Paddy McGuinness and their three children twins Leo and Penelope, seven, and Felicity, four.

But while the family have enjoyed spending time together, it's also taken it's toll on their relationship.

32-year-old Christine said: “Me and my husband have never spent this kind of time together ever.

“One of us would always be away for work. We’ve had our moments where it’s been amazing and we’ve had our moments where we both just wanted to run a million miles!”

The parents have also struggled homeschooling their children, who all have autism, while the nurseries and schools have been closed.

Read More: Christine McGuinness opens up about kids' autism, revealing she 'blamed herself' before their diagnosis

She explained: “It’s been a really testing time, probably the most testing time we have ever been through as a family.

“It’s quite common with autism for them to show regression when things change and they are going through a lot of change at the minute.

“Their speech has suffered, it’s not as good as it was. The eye contact, trying to get their engagement in any kind of activity has been more difficult.

“So things like that, it’s emotionally exhausting. It’s awful to see your own children struggling.

She added: “You’ve just got to take each day as it comes. I’m very positive and lucky that I don’t get down about anything, even though it’s been difficult.

“Certainly sticking with a routine helps. You’ve got to be extremely patient.”

Christine has been very open about her twins’ journey through autism after revealing their diagnosis in 2017, on their fourth birthday.

She went on to tell her fans in February that Felicity had also been diagnosed with autism.

