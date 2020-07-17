Coronation Street’s Kate Ford begs fans to stop taking photos of her without permission

Coronation Street's Kate Ford has spoken out on Twitter. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Tracy Barlow actress Kate Ford has said she finds it 'difficult to cope with'.

Coronation Street’s Kate Ford has sent her followers an emotional message asking them not to take pictures of her in public.

Taking to Twitter, the Tracy Barlow actress insisted she is always polite to fans when she is recognised, but finds it ‘difficult to cope’ when people cross the line.

“Please please can people ask to take a photo or video of me please,” she wrote, continuing: “I find it so difficult to cope with when people do this without asking. I always oblige when asked x.”

Please please can people ask to take a photo or video of me please, I find it so difficult to cope with when people do this without asking 😥 I always oblige when asked x — kate ford (@kateford76) July 8, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the 43-year-old was flooded by support from her 140k followers, as one wrote: “Some people are so disrespectful. It’s like they think they own you just because you’re on TV. Where has the politeness and consideration gone people???”

Another fan sent her own experience of meeting Kate, as they wrote: “I once served you in HMV around Christmas time. It was my first day and you were so patient and polite with me, I felt under so much pressure but your respectfulness made my day.

“I hope people learn to respect you as a person and not as a celebrity with no feelings.”

Kate then replied: “I’m glad to hear this. Thank you for letting me know xxx”.

Katee Ford has played Tracy Barlow on Coronation Street since 2002. Picture: ITV

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz also told her: “We met on the tube the once! I had to come over and ask! As im a huge fan. I get people whispering and taking pics now.. If anyone asks I always say yes.”

To which the Corrie star sweetly replied: “was lovely to meet you.”

Kate has played the legendary Tracy Barlow since 2002, before taking a break in 2007 and returning after three years in 2010.

At the moment, Tracy is facing a tough time on the Cobbles as her step-son Oliver was recently diagnosed with life-limiting Mitochondrial disease.

Meanwhile, the ITV soap was forced to stop production in March due to the pandemic, but much of the cast is now back at work with strict social distancing measures in place.

