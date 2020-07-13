Coronation Street 'recasting role of Todd Grimshaw' after Bruno Langley was axed over assault

13 July 2020, 11:07 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 11:08

Coronation Street could be replacing Todd Grimshaw actor Bruno Langely
Coronation Street could be replacing Todd Grimshaw actor Bruno Langely. Picture: Shutterstock/ITV

When is Todd returning to Coronation Street? And who will replace Bruno Langley? Here's what we know...

Coronation Street is seemingly set to recast the role of Todd Grimshaw, three years after he was last seen on the Cobbles.

After actor Bruno Langley was axed from the role, the soap quickly put together a scene explaining that Todd had gone on the run after assaulting a police officer.

But now it seems ITV is keen to bring the character back, with bosses even looking at potential actors.

Bruno Langley played Todd Grimshaw from 2001-2017
Bruno Langley played Todd Grimshaw from 2001-2017. Picture: Shutterstock

So when is Todd returning and who will play him? Here’s what we know…

Read More: Coronation Street lockdown blunder as viewers notice Simon Barlow's sudden makeover

Is Todd Grimshaw returning to Coronation Street?

As reported by the Daily Star, Coronation Street is going to recast the role of Todd Grimshaw.

It’s not been revealed who will play Todd, however apparently casting is already taking place.

Todd departed very quickly three years ago after his relationship with Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) fell apart.

And it seems as though the soap has been hinting at his return, as his mum Eileen Grimshaw recently mentioned her son in passing.

She said at the time: "Every Mother’s Day or birthday, it's the same. I think this will be the time I hear from him", adding that she never does.

Meanwhile, Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Todd’s former lover Billy Mayhew, recently teased that his character would be seeing a "blast from the past".

Billy is currently in a relationship with Paul Foreman.

Why was Bruno Langley axed from Coronation Street?

Bruno Langley was axed from Corrie after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of two women in a bar in Manchester in 2017.

ITV cancelled his contract with immediate effect.

Bruno was given a 12-month community order, forty days of rehabilitation activity, a curfew, electronic tag, ordered to pay compensation to his victims, and register as a sex offender for five years.

Now Read: EastEnders' star Nicola Duffett joins Coronation Street as Yasmeen’s prison friend Lucie

