Coronation Street lockdown blunder as viewers notice Simon Barlow's sudden makeover

Coronation Street's Simon Barlow looked a little different. Picture: ITV

Simon Barlow, Imran Habeeb and Nick-Tilsley all sported new looks on Coronation Street.

The Coronation Street cast recently returned to filming, after coronavirus forced the show to shut down back in March.

But while bosses have done a great job of continuing where they left off three months ago, viewers spotted a hilarious blunder earlier this week.

Just a few minutes apart, Simon Barlow - played by Alex Bain - was seen sporting a longer hair do.

After noticing Simon's changing hair, one fan wrote on Twitter: "Simon Barlow had a looooong ad break. #corrie."

Simon Barlow had a looooong ad break. #corrie

Elsewhere in the episode, actor Charlie De Melo also showed off a hair transformation while appearing as solicitor Imran Habeeb.

The star shaved his head in April when production on the soap halted due to Covid-19, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out Imran's new look.

One soap fan joked: "Imran looks rather hot with a fresh hair cut and a tan."

Another said: "I am sure that @itvcorrie was using scenes from after full lockdown tonight.

"Nick, Simon and Imran had much longer hair overnight… and there was some distinct social distancing going on in some scenes.

"Can anyone confirm my suspicions?"

Imran from Coronation Street sported a new look. Picture: ITV

While a third added: "Fully going to be on Imran Hair Watch.”

Actor Ben Price also faced a continuity error when his character Nick-Tilsley grew a beard in a matter of minutes.

An early-morning scene saw him in a dressing gown, freshly-shaven, while later he was seen dressed for the day sporting some stubble.

Managed to grow a beard and dye his hair all in one morning 😂 @itvcorrie #Corrie

Production in Weatherfield finally resumed last month, with the soap finishing episodes that were half-filmed before the set was unexpectedly shut down.

But things are looking a little different on set as there is a reduced number of crew members - including hair and make-up - which makes it more difficult to hide new hairstyles.

Sneak peeks from the set revealed new social distancing measures in place, including a one way system and yellow tape around the edge of sets.

