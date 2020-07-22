Eastenders fans stunned by Ian Beale's lockdown weight loss

22 July 2020, 11:20 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 12:57

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt - who plays Ian Beale in the soap - is looking noticeably slimmer after lockdown.

Eastenders fans have been left shocked by Ian Beale's slimmed-down physique in a recent promo clip for a new spin-off show.

Adam is appearing on a sons-and-mothers edition of the Eastenders spin-off - hosted by Stacey Dooley - with his on-screen mum Gillian Taylforth.

A video from the show was played out on This Morning yesterday, and is showed Adam Woodyatt - the actor who plays Ian Beale - looking noticeably slimmer.

Adam is featuring in an Eastenders spin-off
Adam is featuring in an Eastenders spin-off. Picture: ITV

Sharon Marshall, the This Morning soap expert, introduced the clip by revealing that Adam had lost weight, saying: "Gillian Taylforth hasn't aged in a million years but Adam Woodyatt, I think, is looking very svelte, post-lockdown."

Adam features on the mums and sons Eastenders spin-off
Adam features on the mums and sons Eastenders spin-off. Picture: BBC

In the clip, Adam revealed that he called Gillian 'mum' all the time, before telling an anecdote about coming round to raid her fridge one night.

He said: "I'd be coming come from a night out, coming through Islington on the way home.

"She'd get a ring on the doorbell at two in the morning: 'Mum, I'm hungry.' I emptied the fridge."

Adam has played Ian Beale in the soap since the first episode in 1985
Adam has played Ian Beale in the soap since the first episode in 1985. Picture: BBC

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their shock at his transformation, with one writing: "I didn't recognise Adam for a minute!"

Another added: "Ian’s lost some weight ain’t he."

