Eastenders fans stunned by Ian Beale's lockdown weight loss

By Polly Foreman

Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt - who plays Ian Beale in the soap - is looking noticeably slimmer after lockdown.

Eastenders fans have been left shocked by Ian Beale's slimmed-down physique in a recent promo clip for a new spin-off show.

Adam is appearing on a sons-and-mothers edition of the Eastenders spin-off - hosted by Stacey Dooley - with his on-screen mum Gillian Taylforth.

A video from the show was played out on This Morning yesterday, and is showed Adam Woodyatt - the actor who plays Ian Beale - looking noticeably slimmer.

Adam is featuring in an Eastenders spin-off. Picture: ITV

Sharon Marshall, the This Morning soap expert, introduced the clip by revealing that Adam had lost weight, saying: "Gillian Taylforth hasn't aged in a million years but Adam Woodyatt, I think, is looking very svelte, post-lockdown."

Adam features on the mums and sons Eastenders spin-off. Picture: BBC

In the clip, Adam revealed that he called Gillian 'mum' all the time, before telling an anecdote about coming round to raid her fridge one night.

He said: "I'd be coming come from a night out, coming through Islington on the way home.

"She'd get a ring on the doorbell at two in the morning: 'Mum, I'm hungry.' I emptied the fridge."

Adam has played Ian Beale in the soap since the first episode in 1985. Picture: BBC

Fans rushed to Twitter to share their shock at his transformation, with one writing: "I didn't recognise Adam for a minute!"

Another added: "Ian’s lost some weight ain’t he."

