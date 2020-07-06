Friends reunion will start filming next month with 'strict rules' in place for stars

6 July 2020, 18:04 | Updated: 6 July 2020, 18:06

The Friends cast will reunite very soon for us all to watch
The Friends cast will reunite very soon for us all to watch. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The long-awaited reunion episode will see all six of the show's stars return in one place.

Friends fans across the world have been eagerly awaiting its special reunion for HBO Max ever since it was announced earlier this year.

Although the episode was originally meant to be filmed earlier this year set for release this summer, production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, filming is now set to take place in August.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kurdrow confirm they won't be acting in the Friends reunion

Filming will begin in August as long as things go to plan
Filming will begin in August as long as things go to plan. Picture: Getty

The stars of the popular 90s sitcom; Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc will return to set next month, according to The Wrap.

Martha Kauffman, the co-creator of Friends told the US publication "We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open."

The production will be filmed at the Burbank studios in California, which is where the original show was filmed.

Martha continued: "If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August."

The cast often meet up and are still close
The cast often meet up and are still close. Picture: Instagram

As expected the entire production will be adhering to strict government guidelines, which means we can rule out a cozy central perk sofa reunion.

A source told The Mirror that "there are going to be very strict guidelines and that includes no live audiences".

They added: "All of the cast will be tested for Covid-19, and asked to quarantine in isolation after they’ve had the tests."

In an video call for Variety last month, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Anniston - who played Phoebe Buffay and Rachel Greene - sadly revealed that they both said they know the reunion is "not scripted", which means the characters won't be coming back to life.

"I will not be Phoebe,” Kudrow said while Aniston added: “I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”

Lisa has also recently hinted there would be more to the reunion special than just a traditional trip down memory lane.

She told Digital Spy last month: "It's definitely going to happen. [The planning] was pretty far along, but it seemed pretty clear that if people can't gather then we can't do it."

Friends originally aired on NBC from September 1994 until May 2004 and consisted of 10 seasons and 236 episodes

