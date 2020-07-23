London house from iconic Love Actually scene on sale for £2.75million

23 July 2020, 13:06

The London home is on sale for £2.75m
The London home is on sale for £2.75m. Picture: Knight Frank/Universal Pictures
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A Notting Hill home from the street where Mark confessed his love for Juliet in Love Actually has gone on the market.

Film fans looking for a new home will be delighted to know that a property from the most iconic scene in Love Actually has just gone on the market.

The catch? You'll need a spare £2.75m to buy it...

The London home is located on the famous cobbled Notting Hill Street where Mark (played by Andrew Lincoln) confessed his love for Juliet (Keira Knightley).

The street was made famous by the iconic Love Actually scene
The street was made famous by the iconic Love Actually scene. Picture: Universal Pictures

In probably the most iconic scene of the film, the character arrived at her home with placards to tell her he was in love with her, while her husband (and his best friend...) was sat downstairs.

The two bedroom house now on sale has a smoky grey exterior, and features two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

The house has a beautiful roof terrace
The house has a beautiful roof terrace. Picture: Knight Frank

It has large windows, meaning the place is streaming with natural light. There is also a roof terrace.

The description on the Knight Frank website reads:" An exceptionally charming house in this famous cobbled mews in the heart of Notting Hill with superb living space inside and out.

The road was made famous by the iconic Love Actually scene
The road was made famous by the iconic Love Actually scene. Picture: Knight Frank
The house is streaming with natural light
The house is streaming with natural light. Picture: Knight Frank
The house has two reception rooms
The house has two reception rooms. Picture: Knight Frank
There is a bench situated just outside the house
There is a bench situated just outside the house. Picture: Knight Frank

"This picturesque Mews House is spread over three floors and benefits from 1500 square feet of internal living space with a roof-top terrace spanning the floor plate of the Mews.

"The ground floor features an open plan kitchen / dining room with rustic hardwood floors leading up to the first floor reception room which features a charming fire place and pretty Juliet balconies from the lounge."

Find out more about the house on Knight Frank's website.

