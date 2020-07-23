Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return and says she loves Lauren Branning

Jacqueline Jossa has spoken out about returning to EastEnders. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Is Jacqueline Jossa returning to EastEnders? The Lauren Branning actress has spoken out.

Jacqueline Jossa left EastEnders all the way back in 2018.

But now the actress has teased she could be returning to the role of Lauren Branning a lot sooner than expected after saying she ‘loves the show with all her heart’.

When asked by a fan on Instagram whether she’ll ever return to Albert Square for a reunion with on-screen dad Max Branning, the 27-year-old said: "Maybe one day.

“I loved my time on the show. I absolutely love EastEnders, love the people, the production, and I absolutely love Lauren Branning with all my heart."

Jacqueline Jossa left EastEnders two years ago. Picture: BBC

Jacqueline’s character Lauren left the square after her sister Abi Branning died following a terrifying fall.

The two sisters plunged from the roof of the Queen Vic on the Christmas Day 2017 episode of the show.

They were both rushed to hospital, but while Lauren survived, Abi didn’t make it.

With the grief taking its toll on Lauren, she left EastEnders for a new life in New Zealand.

Actress Jacqueline went on to win I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! and has since been spending time with her husband Dan Osborne and their daughters Ella and Mia.

But the new Peter Beale actor Dayle Hudson has recently begged Jacqueline to return so that Peter and Lauren can be reunited.

Speaking to Digital Spy, he said: "Lauren, for Peter, is the one that got away. It was his own fault and I don't think he regrets what happened in New Zealand, but he thinks about Lauren a lot.

"She is the mother of his child and also Louie is over there with her.

"I think it would be a really interesting story if she came back, especially with Louie as that would change how Peter acts towards his own family with his child present in his life."

