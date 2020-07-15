Where is Love Island star Kady McDermott now and is she still with Myles Barnett?

Kady McDermott starred in the second series of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Find out what Love Island series two star Kady McDermott is up to in 2020.

Love Island series two - the season that brought us Nathan and Cara, Alex and Olivia, the Miss GB scandal, and *that* over-the-covers romp - will be revisited this week in a series of compilation episodes.

ITV recently announced that the three special episodes, which are set to air from Wednesday 15 - Friday 17 July, will feature the show's most iconic moments.

The first - Love Island: All The Dramz - will look back at the biggest clashes, including Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott's second series feud.

Here's your need-to-know on what Kady's up to now.

Who is Kady McDermott?

Kady, 24, entered the Love Island villa in 2016 - when was was 20 years old. She quickly caught the eye of Scott Thomas, and the pair entered into a relationship.

What Kady McDermott is up to in 2020. Picture: Instagram/Kady McDermott

The couple dated for a year after leaving the villa, but announced their split in 2017.

Kady is still very active on social media, and she is the owner of beauty company By Kady, as well as fitness app Body Goals By Kady.

Why did Scott and Kady split?

Kady claimed that she split from Scott after they had an argument, telling The Sun: "Scott likes to go out and is a party boy, he is very sociable and everyone knows him in Manchester but I'm not like that."

Kady and Scott dated for a few months after leaving the villa. Picture: PA

Does Kady McDermott have a boyfriend? Is she still with Myles Barnett?

Kady got together with The Only Way Is Essex star Myles in 2018, and she even featured on some episodes of TOWIE herself.

A source told The Sun at the time: "No one can deny that Kady and Myles make a great couple and they’re both definitely each other’s types.

"It’s still early days but they have been enjoying spending time together and there’s most certainly a spark between them.

The couple purchased a Hertfordshire bungalow together in 2019, but there were rumours that they were 'taking a break' from their relationship in March of this year.

However, Kady confirmed on Instagram in June that she and Myles are still together, writing: "Just to stop all the personal dms because we are literally get one every single minute, which is understandable.

"Me and Myles are will both be living in this house as a couple, couples do argue. It is a very exciting time for us both but also ridiculously stressful.

"Me and Myles can't wait to live in our forever home and will continue to share our journey with you."

