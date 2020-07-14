Love Island UK returning for three special compilation episodes this week

Love Island will return for three compilation episodes. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Love Island compilation episodes: three 'best bits' shows will play on ITV2 this week.

Three special episodes of Love Island UK will air this week, ITV have confirmed.

The compilation shows - the first of which will air on Wednesday 15 July - will look back at some of the show's most iconic moments from its five years.

Wednesday's episode - titled Love Island: All The Dramz - will look back at the show's biggest clashes - from Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas from series two, to Wes Nelson telling Laura Anderson he could 'potentially be happier' in series four.

Kady and Scott's dramatic showdown will be revisited. Picture: ITV

Thursday's episode - Love Island: All The Feels - will explore the most emotional moments of the series.

The final episode on Friday - Love Island: All The Lols - will look back at the most hilarious moments that have happened during the six series'.

The episodes will air on ITV2 at 9pm each day, and will all be narrated by Iain Stirling.

The episodes will look back at Love Island's most iconic moments. Picture: ITV

Love Island was cancelled this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, with ITV saying in a statement in May: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the well-being of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

"In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Majorca to get the villa ready but clearly that's now out of the question.

The episodes will kick off on Wednesday 15 July. Picture: ITV

"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021."

