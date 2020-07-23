What are One Direction doing for their 10th anniversary and what is the big announcement?

Are One Direction going to be announcing some big news today? Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Alice Dear

One Direction have teased something special in order to celebrate their 10-year anniversary, but what is it?

One Direction fans across the world are celebrating today as they mark 10 years since the boy band was formed on The X Factor.

Back in 2010, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were put into a band by Simon Cowell on the hit talent show, after auditioning separately as solo artists.

This week, the band – who are currently on a hiatus – teased some sort of announcement to mark the anniversary on their Twitter and Instagram page.

But what is the big announcement, and what have the band members said so far about the 10 year anniversary?

One Direction celebrate 10 years since the band was formed on July 23. Picture: Getty

What are One Direction doing for the 10th anniversary?

While many fans were hoping the 10 year anniversary would bring One Direction back together again, it appears they may have got their hopes up.

With all the members of One Direction still pursuing solo careers, it's unlikely this is the year they will reform.

So far, Liam is the only one who has shared a tribute to the band on social media, while fans wait for Louis, Harry, Zayn and Niall to break their silence.

This morning, Liam Payne shared a picture on his Instagram of the text he sent his dad the day he found out he was put in a boy band.

Captioning the image, he wrote: "What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection."

What is the 'big announcement'?

One Direction tweeted for the first time in two years this week, teasing something for fans to mark their anniversary.

The tweet simply read: "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D."

So far, no one knows what the announcement is, or if there will be one – but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know.

