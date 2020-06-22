What place did Alison Hammond finish in Big Brother?

Alison Hammond appeared on Big Brother in 2002. Picture: Shutterstock/Channel 4

While we now know Alison Hammond as our favourite fun loving This Morning star, she actually shot to fame on Big Brother back in 2002.

Alison appeared alongside the likes of Jade Goody and Jonny Regan, and got up to all sorts of fun - including breaking the table outside by jumping on it.

But did Alison Hammond win Big Brother? Here’s what you need to know…

Alison Hammond didn’t win Big Brother in 2002.

Alison Hammond appeared on Big Brother 3. Picture: PA Images

In fact, she actually wasn't in there for very long at all and became the second housemate to be evicted.

Admitting she didn't go into the BB house for fame, Alison previously said: "I did have my heart set on winning BB and the prize money.

"I had a £3,000 debt from college to clear! I was gutted when I was evicted after just the second week."

Luckily, that wouldn’t be the last time we saw Alison on our screens, and unlike plenty of other former Big Brother contestants, she has stuck around.

After her stint on Big Brother, This Morning bosses signed her up as a celebrity interviewer just a few months later in 2003.

The public has since fallen in love with Alison and 17 years later, she's still working with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. .

Interviewing the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Michael Buble, George Clooney and Britney Spears, there’s very few famous faces Alison hasn’t brushed shoulders with.

Alison has also appeared on countless TV programmes including Celebrity Masterchef, Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

She was also a contestant on the 12th series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

Partnered with Alijaz Skorjanec, her impressive dance skills mean she lasted until week seven and then went on to appear in a Christmas special of the ballroom show.

