Jade Goody's original series to air on Big Brother: Best Shows Ever tonight

An episode from the third series of Big Brother will be shown on E4 tonight. Picture: Channel 4/PA

Big Brother: Best Shows ever will play an episode from Big Brother 3 on Monday 22 June.

Tonight's episode of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever will play an episode from Jade Goody's original series.

Big Brother Three - which also featured presenter Alison Hammond - aired in 2002, and tonight's reunion show will look back at one of its classic episodes.

It comes after Big Brother: Best Shows Ever looked back at other classic episodes last week, including season seven's 'Who Is She?' episode, Chantelle Houghton's CBB task, and the showdown between Nasty Nick and Craig Phillips from series one.

Jade Goody shot to fame on the third series of Big Brother. Picture: PA

Jade Goody was catapulted into the spotlight when she finished in fourth place in Big Brother, and she later appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2007 - when she became embroiled in the 'race row' controversy with Shilpa Shetty.

She later appeared on Big Brother India in 2008, saying in her VT that her feud with Shilpa was 'in the past' and that she was 'not proud of it'. While she was in the house, she was told via phone call that she had cervical cancer.

Jade tragically passed away in 2009, leaving behind two sons - Bobby, now 17, and Freddie, now 15 - who she shares with her ex-husband Jeff Brazier.

Jeff recently revealed on Instagram that Bobby is leaning to DJ, writing: "Funny times. Bobs learning to DJ, he’s retained pretty much all of the best music that I’ve played over the years and thrown in some of his own stuff so he’s teaching me now.

"He’s turning into his brothers guide taking the time to advise not criticise and it’s beautiful to watch. Freds in the middle of teenage disarray but we’ve got him. Futures looking fun ❤️".

