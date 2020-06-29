Ruth Langsford praises ‘romantic’ Eamonn Holmes as she reveals 10th anniversary celebrations

Ruth Langsford has shared snaps from her wedding anniversary celebrations with Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth Langsford has paid tribute to Eamonn Holmes after he spoiled her rotten on their anniversary.

The This Morning couple celebrated a decade of marriage over the weekend, with Eamonn, 60, pulling out all the stops.

In an Instagram post, Ruth, 60, revealed the custom made cake her husband gave her, featuring figurines and a photo of them from their wedding.

The impressive two-tier creation was decorated with white rose petals, while Eamonn's figure is wearing a Manchester United badge on his suit jacket.

She captioned the snap: "Thank you @eamonnholmes for making our 10th Wedding Anniversary so special and for organising this amazing cake from the genius who made our wedding cake @simplycakes01 It’s fantastic Jonathan!”

Read More: Inside Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford's Surrey home

She then added: “Although Eamonn didn’t wear an @manchesterunited badge on the actual day!! #anniversary #10years #love #married".

Later on, Ruth revealed the delicious red velvet inside, as she added: “Yes, we DID cut the cake!! Red Velvet….delicious! Thank you @simplycakes01 #anniversary".

Eamonn also treated Ruth to some sweet anniversary balloons, as the Loose Women posted another photo alongside the caption: "He got me balloons too!! What a wonderful romantic you are @eamonnholmes ❤️#anniversary".

The pair’s famous friends were quick to comment, as Saira Khan wrote: “The man has done ✅ He’s a keeper.”

Trisha Goddard said: “Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️,” while Nadia Sawalha added: “Fabulous ! Congratulations!”

Ruth and Eamonn have been together for 24 years and they share an 18-year-old son, Jack.

Eamonn is also dad to Declan, 31, Rebecca, 29, and Niall, 27, who he shares with first wife Gabrielle.

Ruth posted a sweet tribute to her husband, along with photos from their wedding day at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire.

"Loving & laughing for 24 years..." Ruth captioned the pictures.

Eamonn went on to share his own hilarious throwback photo from their honeymoon, as he captioned it: "Included in your Anniversary good wishes, some of you asking where our Honeymoon was …. ? sorry afraid it was all a bit of a blur".

Now Read: Ruth Langsford reveals she almost quit TV as she opens up about sister Julia's tragic death

