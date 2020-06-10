Ruth Langsford reveals she almost quit TV as she opens up about sister Julia's tragic death

10 June 2020, 08:27

Ruth Langsford's sister Julia tragically died last year
Ruth Langsford's sister Julia tragically died last year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Ruth's sister Julia took her own life in June last year.

Ruth Langsford has opened up about her sister Julia's tragic death last year, revealing that she almost quit TV because of her grief.

The This Morning presenter's sister tragically took her own life in June of last year, following a long battle with depression.

Read more: Ruth Langsford visits her mum through a window on Mother's Day in heartwarming video

Ruth has credited Eamonn with helping her through this time
Ruth has credited Eamonn with helping her through this time. Picture: PA

Ruth has credited her husband Eamonn Holmes for helping her to carry on working, revealing that she felt 'no motivation or desire' to be in the public eye.

She told Best magazine: "It seemed wrong to be cheery on screen, when, inside, my heart was breaking."

Ruth heartbreakingly added that she would "cry, scream and sob in the month following Julia's death, adding: "Eamonn pointed out that he was, in effect, losing not one, but two of the most precious people in his life – Julia and me. He showed me how I had so much to live for in Julia's memory – and beyond.

"He pleaded with me not to let it win, by ruining everything I had achieved – and still had to celebrate."

Ruth Langsford announced that her sister had died in an Instagram post in June last year.

She wrote: "My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

