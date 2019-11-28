Ruth Langsford's sister took her own life at her home after depression battle

28 November 2019, 14:50

Ruth's Langsford's sister took her own life, an inquest heard today
Julia Johnson tragically took her own life at her house in at her house in Lingfield, Surrey, earlier this year

Ruth Langsford's sister Julia Johnson took her own life earlier this year after a battle with depression, an inquest heard today.

Julia Johnson, 61, was found hanged in her garage in June, the Coronor reported.

Her body was discovered by her husband Paul, who had been away visiting their daughter.

Assistant coroner for Surrey, Anna Crawford, said: "He found his wife hanging in his garage."

She was declared dead by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 1.37am on June 16 this year, just two minutes after they arrived at her home.

A post-mortem exam showed that Julia was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at her time of death.

Julia was prescribed 30mg of metazapine daily by her GP, but there was no trace of it in her system.

Ruth is a regular presenter on This Morning with her husband Eamonn
The coroner said: "It is more likely than not that she was not taking it but it is unknown the effect of that on her mind."

Ruth announced the tragic news that Julia had died back in June.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 24 hours a day every day of the year.

