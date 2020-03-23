Ruth Langsford visits her mum through a window on Mother's Day in heartwarming video

23 March 2020, 08:25

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford left fans in tears as she found a safe way to see her mum on Mother's Day.

Ruth Langsford was among the many people across the UK who are unable to see their mums on Mother's Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However the This Morning presenter, 60, found a way to see her mother on Sunday, through a window.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Posting a video on her Instagram page, Eamonn Holmes' wife could be seen wishing her mum a Happy Mother's Day through the window of her house.

Ruth Langsford shared a special moment with her mum through a window on Mother's Day
Ruth Langsford shared a special moment with her mum through a window on Mother's Day. Picture: Ruth Langsford/Instagram

The pair placed their hands against each other on the glass, as Ruth said: "This is odd isn't it, well we miss you".

Captioning the video, Ruth wrote: "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother’s Day Mum....love her!"

Ruth Langsford kept her distance amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still managed to say happy Mother's Day to her mum
Ruth Langsford kept her distance amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still managed to say happy Mother's Day to her mum. Picture: Instagram/ Ruth Langsford

On the same day, Ruth shared an older picture of herself and her mum, writing: "Wish we could be out in the sun together today but sadly not to be this year....

"Happy Mother’s Day to all you wonderful Mums out there, but especially to mine....the best in the world."

Ruth was among many people across the UK who couldn't spend Mother's Day like they planned
Ruth was among many people across the UK who couldn't spend Mother's Day like they planned. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford

Many people across the UK were urged not to be in contact with their mums this Mother's Day in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, shared a picture of him and his mum on Sunday as well, writing: "This Mother's Day is going to be hard for so many of you - But it's because we love our elderly parents that we should follow the Medical advice if we can and Protect them."

READ MORE: NHS workers discounts: What companies are offering extras to those tackling coronavirus pandemic?

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreate iconic Shaun Of The Dead moment amid coronavirus outbreak

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreate iconic Shaun Of The Dead moment amid coronavirus outbreak
Joe Wicks is doing PE classes for children

Joe Wicks holding live PE lessons for kids off school during coronavirus pandemic

News

Linda Lusardi has spoken out about her symptoms on Twitter

DOI star Linda Lusardi says she's 'never felt this ill' as she updates fans on Coronavirus symptoms

News

Martin Lewis has pledged £1million to coronavirus charities

Martin Lewis pledges £1million to small UK charities providing Coronavirus poverty relief

News

Paddy McGuinness brands panic buyers 'tools' in angry rant over coronavirus pandemic

Paddy McGuinness brands panic buyers 'tools' in angry rant over coronavirus pandemic

Trending on Heart

Nandos' and McDonald's made the decision to close their chains over the weekend

McDonald's and Nando's announce closure of all UK restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic

News

This week the team chat celebs in quarantine and more

Heart Showbiz Hub podcast: Ashley Roberts eats more British foods, and top boxsets revealed
Where was The Nest filmed?

Where was The Nest filmed? Locations around Glasgow city centre revealed

TV & Movies

Who plays Tommy in The Good Karma Hospital?

The Good Karma Hospital series 3 cast: Who plays Tommy and what other actors are in the cast?

TV & Movies

What does The Magician mean on Belgravia?

Belgravia: What is The Magician and why does Philip Glenister's character James Trenchard have the nickname?

TV & Movies

Loose Women and Lorraine have been cancelled until further notice

Loose Women and Lorraine cancelled by ITV amid coronavirus pandemic

News