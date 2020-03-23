Ruth Langsford visits her mum through a window on Mother's Day in heartwarming video

By Alice Dear

Ruth Langsford left fans in tears as she found a safe way to see her mum on Mother's Day.

Ruth Langsford was among the many people across the UK who are unable to see their mums on Mother's Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However the This Morning presenter, 60, found a way to see her mother on Sunday, through a window.

Posting a video on her Instagram page, Eamonn Holmes' wife could be seen wishing her mum a Happy Mother's Day through the window of her house.

Ruth Langsford shared a special moment with her mum through a window on Mother's Day. Picture: Ruth Langsford/Instagram

The pair placed their hands against each other on the glass, as Ruth said: "This is odd isn't it, well we miss you".

Captioning the video, Ruth wrote: "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother’s Day Mum....love her!"

Ruth Langsford kept her distance amid the coronavirus outbreak, but still managed to say happy Mother's Day to her mum. Picture: Instagram/ Ruth Langsford

On the same day, Ruth shared an older picture of herself and her mum, writing: "Wish we could be out in the sun together today but sadly not to be this year....

"Happy Mother’s Day to all you wonderful Mums out there, but especially to mine....the best in the world."

Ruth was among many people across the UK who couldn't spend Mother's Day like they planned. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford

Many people across the UK were urged not to be in contact with their mums this Mother's Day in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, shared a picture of him and his mum on Sunday as well, writing: "This Mother's Day is going to be hard for so many of you - But it's because we love our elderly parents that we should follow the Medical advice if we can and Protect them."

