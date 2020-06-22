Where is Holly Willoughby on This Morning today?

Why isn't Holly Willoughby on This Morning today (22 June)? Phillip Schofield reveals she's taking her kids back to school as Davina McCall steps in.

Holly Willoughby is absent from This Morning today (Monday 22 June), with Phillip Schofield revealing that she's taking her kids back to school.

Davina McCall has stepped in to co-present with Phillip, and the pair announced that Holly's kids have returned to school for the first time since they were shut just before lockdown.

Davina McCall is standing in for Holly Willoughby today. Picture: Instagram

Phil said: "Holly is taking her children to school today, they’re all going back", adding that they were going in at 'staggered' times.

Phillip Schofield confirmed that Holly is taking her kids back to school today. Picture: ITV

He said that there was 'high emotion' for many families doing the same, adding: "She’s taken the kids to school, and so she should."

After Phillip's announcement, Holly posted a photo of her and her kids' feet at the school gate alongside the caption: "The new norm... back to school... 🍎".

Holly, who is mum to Harry, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five, previously opened up about her concerns about sending her kids back during an interview with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Speaking before schools opened for some pupils on 2 June, she said: "I’ve got a five year old, and I know that he’d be in reception, he’d be one of the children going back. At that age, can they socially distance? Will they be kept safe? Is Chester going to have to go to school in a mask, is his teacher going to have to wear in a mask? Will he have to be sprayed and disinfected as he’s walking through the door? We’re all filling in the blanks."

Matt Hancock responded with clarification on the disinfectant rumour, saying: "First thing is he’s not going to have to be sprayed with disinfectant. I did see that proposal from a union, that is absolutely not going to happen.

"We wouldn’t be proposing this [return to school] if we didn’t think it was safe. Children, thankfully, are very, very rarely affected by this, and even rarer indeed if they don’t have an underlying health condition. If they have got an underlying health condition that means that it’s a problem, they’ll have received a letter from the NHS."

