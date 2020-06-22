Kate Ferdinand shows off baby bump for first time in heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Rio

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announced they're expecting a baby last week.

Kate Ferdinand has said her husband Rio is the 'best daddy' as she showed off her baby bump for the first time in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The former TOWIE star, 29, who announced her pregnancy last week, wrote: Happy Father’s Day to you @rioferdy5 💙 you are the best daddy to Lorenz, Tate & Tia ....(& Ronnie 😉). Can’t wait for our next chapter. Let’s celebrate you today 💙".

Fans went wild for the adorable snap, with one writing: "Congratulations! Wishing you a safe and healthy pregnancy x".

Another added: "Perfect family .. happy endings are real 💕".

A third wrote: "Congratulations to both of you .. well done Kate for being a role model ♥️".

One fan also clarified: "Ronnie is her dogs name not the baby name" after some speculation in the comments.

Kate Ferdinand announced her pregnancy last week. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand

Kate and Rio announced their pregnancy last Thursday, posting an emotional video of them telling his kids Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine, the news.

Alongside the clip, Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier 🙊... every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction 😢❤️🤗 Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you 💗💙".

The clip shows them looking at baby pictures in a book and reminiscing about their childhoods.

After Kate told them to look at the book 'page by page', Lorenz read out: "Before we used to argue everyday of the week, now for the next chapter. Guess what?"

Kate then said: "I'm pregnant!" and showed off her baby bump, exclaiming: "Did you not notice guys?"

The children were seen jumping for joy at the news, with Tia exclaiming: "Sister, sister", and the boys repeatedly asking: "Are you actually?".

This is Kate's first pregnancy. She is step mum to Rio's kids, who he shares with his late wife Rebecca Ellison. Rebecca sadly died of cancer in 2015.

